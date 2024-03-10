Sannihit Sarovar to get facelift

Kurukshetra, March 9
The Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) is spending Rs 90 lakh on the beautification and redevelopment of Sannihit Sarovar.
While Rs 74 lakh will be spent on the civil works, the remaining amount is to be spent on installing new broadcasting system and high mast lights.
Sannihit Sarovar is one of the major tirthas in Kurukshetra and people come here on the occasion of amavasya, the solar eclipse. They also visit to offer prayers to their ancestors and get their details recorded in the genealogy register.
As per the KDB officials, various works, including installation of fountains, sprinkler system, new entry gates, grills, signage boards, relevance board, water coolers, plants, parking and repair related work will be carried out. With a religious ceremony, the beautification and development works have been started today.
KDB honorary secretary Upender Singhal said during the International Gita Mahotsav in 2022, the members of the Brahmin and Tirthodhar Sabha had raised various issues related to the Sannihit Sarovar with the Chief Minister following which a project was prepared and now the work has been started. The fountains will help in beautification and oxidation of the sarovar. There is a plan to have a water treatment and filtration plant for the sarovar in the future.
“Sannihit is one of the major tirthas. Earlier, a budget of Rs 4 crore was spent on the development of the Tirtha under the Krisha Circuit scheme and recently bronze statues of sage Dhadhichi and lord Indra were installed here. But some development and beautification-related work were pending, following which the government had sanctioned a fresh budget. The work has started and we are hopeful that the Sannihit will regain its charm soon,” said, Madan Mohan Chhabra, chairman 48-kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee.
