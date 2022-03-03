Sans draw of lots, brick kilns start operation in Rohtak dist

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 2

The district authorities have yet to conduct draw of lots to finalise one-third of brick kilns that can remain operational this year in view of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directive regarding air quality index in the National Capital Region (NCR). Many brick kilns in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts have already started operations without waiting for the draw while owners of others are waiting due to ‘uncertainty’ over authorities’ decision.

Interestingly, the District Food and Supply Controller office also seems to be confused on the matter. Hence, it has sought guidance from the headquarters regarding the prevailing situation.

The brick production season starts on March 1 and concludes on June 30. There are 368 licenced brick kilns in Jhajjar while their number is 114 in Rohtak. So, 123 brick kilns in Jhajjar and 38 in Rohtak are to be finalised for operations this year.

“Brick kiln owners are bound to suffer hefty financial losses in case they don’t start operations. Hence, many brick kilns have started production. Though the number of such brick kilns is minimal, it will rise in the coming days as every owner has already invested a huge amount,” said a kiln owner in Jhajjar.

Apaar Tiwari, District Food and Supply Controller, Rohtak, said the draw system had not yet been finalised in any district of the state as brick-kiln owners had filed a petition in the Supreme Court in this regard.

“We scheduled meetings to conduct the draw of lots three to four times in the past two months, but representatives of the kiln owners association did not turn up citing the case pending before the Supreme Court. We have now sought directions from the headquarters on what should be done in the prevailing situation,” he added.

Rajender Singh Takkar, president, the Rohtak District Brick-Kiln Owners Association, said, “A few brick kilns have begun operations in Rohtak. Majority of brick kiln owners are waiting for the Supreme Court verdict. The next date of hearing in the case is March 7.”

“We are hopeful of getting relief from the Supreme Court. A meeting of all kiln owners will be called after March 7,” he added.