Sans nod, Deepender meets students outside university

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 16

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, a probable candidate of the Congress from Rohtak, met students and representatives of various students’ outfits outside gate number-2 of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here today when the MDU authorities did not grant permission for holding a programme at the Ambedkar Hall on the campus. The permission was sought by the students in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepender accused the MDU authorities of cancelling the permission at the 11th hour while the MDU spokesperson claimed that no permission was given to students for holding such programme on the campus. Even the presence of Rajya Sabha MP was also not mentioned in the permission seeking application, he added.

“This student conference was jointly called by Valmiki Chhatra Mahasabha, Eklavya Chhatra Sangathan, Ambedkar Chhatra Morcha, CYSS and the NSUI to discuss Baba Saheb’s life, his contribution towards the country and constitutional values. For this, approval was first given by the administration, but it was cancelled at the last moment,” Deepender said. He said by cancelling the permission, the BJP had once again proved its anti-Baba Saheb, anti-constitution and undemocratic thinking. This is a direct violation of the rights given to the citizens by the Constitution of India.

“At the behest of the BJP, the administration tried to create a situation of conflict by taking this action, but the Congress and all student organisations demonstrated peace and democratic decorum. Everyone expressed their views peacefully in front of the media, outside the university and bowed to Baba Saheb,” Deepender said.

