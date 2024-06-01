 Sans staff, Civil Hospital ICU in critical state : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Sans staff, Civil Hospital ICU in critical state

OPD sees over 2K patients daily | Lacks doctors with specialisation, medicines

Badshah Khan Civil Hospital’s OPD block. File photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 31

The intensive care unit (ICU) of Badshah Khan (BK) Civil Hospital here has been functioning without adequate staff for over two years. This has made the hospital only a referral point, especially for the treatment of serious cases, as critical patients are shifted to hospitals in Delhi, it is learnt.

Lacks facilities

  • The ICU needs at least four doctors, 16 nurses, four operation theatre attendants and four Class-IV support staff, none have been appointed so far.
  • The 200-bed hospital is yet to set up coolers and ACs in its wards.
  • OPD patients are attended by chest specialists or doctors belonging to random specialties.
  • The hospital has only five laboratory attendants and the emergency ward has only three doctors at its disposal.
  • Only 176 types of drugs are available against the required 472, sanctioned by the state government.

Though the ICU needs at least four medical officers (doctors), 16 nurses, four operation theatre attendants (OTA) and four Class-IV support staff, none have been appointed so far at BK Civil Hospital. Despite this acute shortage of staff, the ICU was declared operational in 2021-22. Sources say that the major reason behind the delay in filling up these vacancies is the lack of provisions for appointment in the state Health Department cadre.

Experts say that at any medical facility, the ICU is the heart, which is dedicated to treating critically ill patients requiring intensive life support, top-notch medical/nursing care and treatment. Since the ICU handles cases of major trauma, severe burns, organ failures or transplants and complex post-surgical patients, the presence of a highly-trained team, including an intensivist (an expert in giving critical care), nurses and respiratory therapists, is imperative. “The unit provides a concentration of clinical expertise, technological and therapeutic resources, coordinated to provide the best care to a critically ill patient,” says Dr Ravinder Mathur, a retired surgeon.

The hospital’s problems do not end here. It also lacks doctors with specialisations in the fields of medicine, ENT, radiology and psychiatry. OPD patients are attended by chest specialists or doctors belonging to random disciplines, it has been learnt. The emergency ward has only three doctors at its disposal, against the requirement of eight medical officers. The 200-bed hospital, which is yet to set up coolers and ACs at its wards, has only five laboratory attendants against the 14 sanctioned posts. Over 2,200 patients on an average visit the hospital OPD daily. The hospital is also faced with an acute shortage of medicines as only 176 types of drugs are available against the required 472 sanctioned by the state government. The hospital received Rs 50 lakh grant against the sanctioned amount of Rs one crore last year, it is reported.

Dr Randeep Singh Poonia, DGHS, Haryana, said work to provide specialised staff for the ICU was underway and the posts will be filled up soon.

#Faridabad


