Sanskrit teachers await promotions

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, November 27

Sanskrit teachers are dejected as they await being promoted to the post of PGT (postgraduate teachers) for nearly nine months even after an approval in that regard by the Departmental Promotion Committee.

Haryana Rajkiya Sanskrit Adhyapak Sangh (HRSAS) spokesman Rajnish Kaushik said, “There have been no promotions since 2007 for Sanskrit teachers, according to the seniority list. In February, the Document Verification Committee and the Departmental Promotion Committee had given the approval for the promotion of 602 Sanskrit teachers but the promotion list was not released. A case pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court also got vacated in September this year but still the department, despite the recommendations of the Education Minister, is not promoting the teachers.”

“Teachers are getting retired without getting promoted. A sense of resentment prevails among the teachers and we fail to understand the reason behind the delay in promotion of Sanskrit teachers while the teachers of other languages and subjects have been promoted a couple of times over these years. We have met Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Additional Chief Secretary and other officials of the Education Department, but to no avail. Even Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Haryana Assembly had replied that the process related to the promotion will be initiated after the stay gets vacated but nothing happened. If the orders are not issued, teachers will be forced to approach the high court,” he added.

The state president of the union, Ramprasad Kaushik, said, “Teachers are getting retired while waiting for promotions. On the one hand, BJP leaders claim that the government is serious about the Sanskrit language and its promotion but on the other hand, no attention is being paid to Sanskrit teachers. The Education Minister had recommended the promotions but nothing happened.”