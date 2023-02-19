Sapna Chaudhary records statement in dowry case

Palwal, February 18
Dancer Sapna Chaudhary, along with her mother, appeared before the police here today and recorded her statement in a domestic violence and dowry case.
The complainant, Sapna’s sister-in-law filed a complaint on January 25, alleging harassment and pressure for dowry. She had mentioned in the complaint that her husband Karan, mother-in-law Neelam and Sapna were harassing after she gave birth to a girl child. She also added that the family was demanding a SUV car.
A police source said Sapna and her mother had denied all the allegations levelled in the complaint. After leaving the police station, she didn’t interacted with the media.
The complainant was married to Karan in 2018. She has also alleged she had been beaten several times by her husband and had been a victim of gross misbehaviour. Neelam and Sapna had been supporting Karn, she added in the complaint. Due to the alleged misbehaviour, she has been living at her father’s house for the past six months.
As a case under sections 323, 34, 377, 406, 498-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, but no arrest has been made so far. A police official said nothing substantial had been found against Sapna and her kin in the probe conducted so far.
