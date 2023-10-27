Saras Aajeevika Mela kicks off in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 26

The Saras Aajeevika Mela kicked off today at the Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29, Gurugram. The fair is being organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, and the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and will end on November 11.

This is the 25th edition of the Saras Aajeevika Mela, which provides a platform to showcase rural art and craft products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) under various government schemes. The fair empowers women by giving them a chance to market their products and earn a living for themselves.

Over 400 stalls from 28 states have been set up at the fair showcasing the diversity of the country. The fair timings are from 11am to 9.30pm and there is no entry fee.

More than 800 women from SHGs are participating in the fair. They have set up stalls here and are selling home-made products, which include clothes, jewellery, handicrafts, food products, sweets, etc.

