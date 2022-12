Saras & Crafts fair concludes

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 6

The Saras and Crafts fair, organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav, at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra concluded on Tuesday.

Around 230 craftsmen from over 20 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Chhattisgarh participated in it.

Thousands of visitors from various districts of the state reached Brahma Sarovar on the last day of the fair.