Sarasvati board officials check condition of ponds in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 10

To check the preparedness and condition of the ponds ahead of the rainy season, Deputy Chairman of Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) Dhuman Singh Kirmach, along with the officials of the Irrigation Department visited the Sarasvati ponds in Kurukshetra. The team visited the ponds in Tatka, Sanghor and Bhagwanpura villages, where the board had developed these to tap excess water during rains.

Kirmach said, “The Sarasvati channel receives water during the rainy season, but it was not benefiting the area and Thanesar city used to witness flood-like situations. To resolve the problem to some extent, the board had developed six ponds in Bohli, Rampura, Marcheheri, Sanghor, Tatka, and Bhagwanpura villages by channelising and tapping the surplus water. We have visited three ponds today and directions have been issued to the officials of the board and the Irrigation Department to tap maximum overflowing water in the ponds to help groundwater recharging.”

Last year during the floods, crores of litres of surplus water flowing in the Sarasvati channel was tapped in ponds at Bohli, Rampura, Marcheheri and Sanghor villages. The water was gradually soaked by the land. “The board is looking for more panchayat lands to develop more ponds in the catchment areas of Sarasvati channel in Kurukshetra. We have visited a new site for a pond in Tatki village and the sarpanch has assured that soon a resolution will be passed in this regard. The board will then develop a pond in the village,” Kirmach said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra