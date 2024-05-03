Kurukshetra: Sarasvati ponds to help tap surplus water, push up groundwater level

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 2

Aiming to raise the groundwater level and tap maximum surplus water of Sarasvati channel during the rainy season, the Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) is identifying new sites to develop Sarasvati ponds in Kurukshetra.

As per information, the board has developed six ponds so far and is looking for more unused panchayat land along the channel for new ponds.

6 ponds developed As per information, the HSHDB has developed six ponds so far and is looking for more unused panchayat land along the channel for new ponds

“Last year, during the floods, crores of litres of the surplus water flowing in the Sarasvati channel was tapped in ponds at Bohli, Rampura, Marcheheri and Sanghor villages,” said HSHDB deputy chairman Dhuman Singh Kirmach

HSHDB deputy chairman Dhuman Singh Kirmach said, “During monsoon, the Sarasvati channel receives a huge amount of water but it was not benefiting the area so we decided to start tapping the water by developing ponds. So far, six ponds have been developed by the board in Bohli, Rampura, Marcheheri, Sanghor, Tatka, and Bhagwanpura and we have decided to develop more ponds in the catchment areas of Sarasvati channel in Kurukshetra. Of the six, while five ponds are ready, work on Bhagwanpura pond will be completed soon. The ponds near the banks of Sarasvati channel were developed with an aim to improve the groundwater level by channelising and tapping the surplus water of the channel, and also to prevent flood-like situation in Thanesar city during monsoon.”

“Last year, during the floods, crores of litres of the surplus water flowing in the Sarasvati channel was tapped in ponds at Bohli, Rampura, Marcheheri and Sanghor villages. The water was gradually soaked by the land and we are confident that these ponds will help in improving the groundwater level. Directions have been issued to the officials to maintain the ponds and ensure that maximum surplus water is tapped in the ponds. Similar ponds will be developed in Yamunanagar and Kaithal too,” he added.

Kirmach said, “Efforts are also being made to increase the water carrying capacity of Sarasvati in Thanesar, for which a budget of Rs 29 crore will also be spent in the first phase on the widening and strengthening the embankments. The existing water capacity of the river is merely 200 cusecs and the board aims to increase it to 400-450 cusecs.”

Superintending Engineer of the board Arvind Kaushik said, “The process to identify more waste lands of panchayats near the Sarasvati has been started. The ponds will help the board in tapping the surplus water flowing in Sarasvati channel.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Groundwater #Kurukshetra