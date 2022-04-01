'Saraswati Sarovar' to get water from Somb river

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 31

The Haryana Government has made an arrangement to provide regular supply of water in ‘Saraswati Sarovar’ of Adibadri in Yamunanagar district . The government has taken this step to provide regular supply of water in the sarovar.

The government has laid a pipeline to lift water from Saraswati river’s tributary Somb river and supply it to Saraswati Sarovar.

Dhuman Singh Kirmach, vice-chairman of Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board, inaugurated the pipeline on Thursday.

He said pilgrims coming here would get water all the time to take a dip in the holy Saraswati Sarovar. “With the laying of the pipeline between Somb river and Saraswati Sarovar, the pilgrims will now get round-the-clock water supply in Saraswati Sarovar at Adibadri,” said Dhuman Singh Kirmach.

He also held a meeting of officials of the departments concerned and the members of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board, at the rest house in Adibadri to take stock of the works being done by the Haryana Government for the development of the Adibadri area. According to the information, Adibadri place situated in Yamunanagar district is said to be the origin of Saraswati river.

The Adibadri temple, Kedarnath Narayan temple and Mata Mantradevi temple are situated here. Dhuman further said the Haryana Government was working to develop this region as a tourist spot. He said to promote tourist activities in the Adibadri, Kedarnath and Mata Mantradevi areas, every effort was being made by the government to beautify the entire area.

Pipeline inaugurated at Adibadri

