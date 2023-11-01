Saraswati Sugar Mills starts crushing operations

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 31

The Saraswati Sugar Mills (SSM) in Yamunanagar started its crushing operation today. The operation was started by SK Sachdeva, chief operating officer and Naina Puri, a member of the management of the SSM.

The SSM, which normally starts around November 20, is the first mill to start crushing operation today in Haryana this year. However, last year, the SSM started its crushing operation on November 8. The early start of the mill will help farmers to sow their wheat crop after harvesting sugarcane on time. Sachdeva said the management of the mill had modernised the machinery of the process section of the mill. It has spent about Rs 70 crore to produce sulphur-free refined sugar from the crushing season.

DP Singh, senior vice-president (Cane) of the SSM, said the mill had fixed a target of 175 lakh quintals of sugarcane in the crushing season.

