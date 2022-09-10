Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia true nationalist: Vice-Admiral (retd) Satish Soni

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 9

Dyal Singh College, Karnal, observed the 124th death anniversary of founder Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia today.

Students of Dyal Singh Public School during a ‘bhajan’ competition in Karnal.

The programme began with a floral tribute to Sardar Majithia by Vice-Admiral (retd) Satish Soni, general secretary, Dyal Singh College Trust Society, Dr RS Gulia, general manager of the society and Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar.

Soni said Sardar Majithia was a true nationalist who played an important role in nation-building. “We should follow his footsteps and make our country stronger and more beautiful,” he said.

Dr Gakhar said the day should be celebrated as ‘Gaurav Diwas’ as a way of paying tributes to the great man.

On the occasion, a blood donation camp was organised in the college by Dr Subhash Saini and his Red Cross team, in collaboration with Kalpana Chawla Medical Hospital. A tree plantation drive was also conducted by Vice-Admiral Satish Soni (retd).

The staff of Dyal Singh Public School, Dyal Singh Colony, Karnal, also paid tributes to Sardar Majithia.

An inter-school online ‘bhajan sangeet’ competition was organised, in which 15 schools from and around the city participated.

RPS International School, Karnal, secured the first position; Guru Harkrishan Public School, Karnal, bagged the second position, while Guru Teg Bahadur Public School stood third. The consolation prize was bagged by Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat.

Principal Sushma Devgun said Sardar Majithia was one of the truest and noblest men with a unique personality. “He was also a great philanthropist and patriotic. His liberal and enlightened principles were like a beacon of hope to the people of India.”

Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, organised a hawan to pay homage to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia.

Principal Shalini Narang, along with the staff and students, paid tributes to the great visionary.

Students were told about the remarkable contributions of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia to the field of education.

