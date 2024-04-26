Sarpanch among 4 booked in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, April 25
Four persons, including a sarpanch, were booked for abetment to suicide.
The deceased was identified as Sahil of Tunday Ki Tapriya village. On Nitin Sharma’s complaint, a case was registered against the sarpanch of Safeelpur village, Narsingh, Sita Ram, Karnelo and their son Sahil, under Section 306 of the IPC. Nitin said his brother Sahil had consumed some poisonous substance at a dhaba at Pratap Nagar in Yamunanagar and he was declared dead on April 23.
“In a video message, my brother Sahil said a quarrel took place, wherein I and Ram sustained injuries. Ram was levelling allegations that he (Sahil) knew them,” Nitin said. He said Sahil was fed up with the allegations and was forced to commit suicide.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...