Sarpanch among 4 booked in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 25

Four persons, including a sarpanch, were booked for abetment to suicide.

The deceased was identified as Sahil of Tunday Ki Tapriya village. On Nitin Sharma’s complaint, a case was registered against the sarpanch of Safeelpur village, Narsingh, Sita Ram, Karnelo and their son Sahil, under Section 306 of the IPC. Nitin said his brother Sahil had consumed some poisonous substance at a dhaba at Pratap Nagar in Yamunanagar and he was declared dead on April 23.

“In a video message, my brother Sahil said a quarrel took place, wherein I and Ram sustained injuries. Ram was levelling allegations that he (Sahil) knew them,” Nitin said. He said Sahil was fed up with the allegations and was forced to commit suicide.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar