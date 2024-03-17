Sarpanch dismissed for submitting fake matric certificate

Yamunanagar, March 16
Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar has dismissed the sarpanch of Dusani village in Yamunanagar for using fake Class 10 certificate to contest the election.
An inquiry conducted by Jagadhri SDM found that sarpanch Sunita Rani had submitted the fake certificate with nomination papers.
According to information, Meena Kumari of Dusani village had lodged a complaint with the DC Kumar in December 2022, demanding an inquiry into the case. After the inquiry revealed that the certificate was fake, the DC passed an order on March 13, dismissing Rani under Section 51 (3) of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. The DC has dismissed two sarpanches in the past 15 days.
