Sarpanch fakes caste, suspended

Palwal, April 24
The district authorities have suspended the sarpanch of Dhatir village for producing wrong documents regarding his caste to get elected for the post. A case has been registered in this regard.
According to a complaint lodged by a resident of the village, the accused Dushyant (27), who had got elected in November last year, had submitted that he hailed from SC community. However, his claim was wrong as he had used his adopted caste.
