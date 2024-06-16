Sarpanch, Patwari, Gram Sachiv among 4 booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 15

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case against four persons, including a Sarpanch, a Patwari and a Gram Sachiv, in connection with a cheating case of Rs 1.38 lakh.

On the complaint of Inspector Suresh Kumar of the ACB unit, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against Sharan Kumar of Bapauli village, Sarpanch of Bapauli village Rohit Sharma, Patwari Dharmendra and Gram Sachiv (panchayat secretary) Virender Kamboj.

The case was registered under Sections 120-B, 409, 420 of the IPC and Section 13 (1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 at the police station of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Panchkula, recently.

As per the FIR, the Yamunanagar district unit of the ACB got a complaint from the higher ACB authorities for investigation on May 23, 2023.In the complaint, it was alleged that Sharan Kumar of Bapauli village was not eligible for getting a grant under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, but in connivance with village Sarpanch Rohit Sharma and other persons he got a grant of Rs 1.38 lakh under the scheme to construct a house in 2018-19.

As per investigation, Sharan Kumar didn’t fulfil terms and conditions of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as he owned a two-wheeler and 19 kanal, three marla agricultural land. A village-level committee was constituted for identifying eligible persons to give the grant under the Yojana at Bapauli village.

Rohit Sharma was the head of the committee, Dharmendra and Virender Kamboj were its members. But, in their report, they showed that Sharan Kumar was eligible to get the grant under the Yojana, illegally.

