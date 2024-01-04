Kaithal sarpanch removed over forged documents

Karnal, January 3
The services of a woman sarpanch of Harigarh Kingan village in Guhla block of Kaithal district have been terminated for allegedly submitting fake education certificates at the time of contesting elections. The step has been initiated after the verification of her documents by a team led by the SDM.
Confirming her removal, Kaithal DDPO Kanwar Daman said she had submitted fake certificates of Class VIII for contesting the elections.
One of the villagers challenged her educational qualification, based on which the DC initiated an inquiry and terminated her from the post. The DDPO said they had also recommended the filing of an FIR against her.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...