Kaithal sarpanch removed over forged documents

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 3

The services of a woman sarpanch of Harigarh Kingan village in Guhla block of Kaithal district have been terminated for allegedly submitting fake education certificates at the time of contesting elections. The step has been initiated after the verification of her documents by a team led by the SDM.

Confirming her removal, Kaithal DDPO Kanwar Daman said she had submitted fake certificates of Class VIII for contesting the elections.

One of the villagers challenged her educational qualification, based on which the DC initiated an inquiry and terminated her from the post. The DDPO said they had also recommended the filing of an FIR against her.

