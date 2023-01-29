Sarpanches' protest: Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind taken into preventive custody

Rohtak, January 29
In a late-night operation, former AAP Haryana unit president Naveen Jaihind was taken into preventive custody by the police.
Jaihind had pledged support to state’s sarpanches and announced to oppose Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally to be held at Gohana today.
Meanwhiule, sarpanches of Haryana will stage a “chakka jam” protest at their respective villages across the state to stop residents from going to Shah’s rally.
The sarpanches, who have been protesting against the e-tendering and right-to-recall regime, will gherao Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Chandigarh if their demands are not met within seven days.
