Sarpanches protesting Deputy CM’s visit detained

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 1

About 50 sarpanches and their supporters were detained on Wednesday while protesting against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Kaithal city. They opposed the visit over steps taken by the government related to e-tendering and Right to Recall. However, they were later released. Meanwhile, they shouted slogans against the government.

Chautala was here to chair an annual function at Jat Shikshan Sansthan. He also dedicated a railway overbridge constructed at the cost of Rs 38 crore at Teek village. Chautala announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh for digital library and coaching centre at Jat Shikshan Sansthan.

Prior to the arrival of the Deputy CM, sarpanches assembled at Hanuman Vatika and took out a protest march towards the venue to express their anguish over steps taken by the government. The police detained and took them to another place where they were released. The sarpanches said they would continue to protest.

While interacting with mediapersons on the delay in inquiry of rotten wheat worth crores in godowns, Chautala made it clear that nobody responsible for the loss would be spared.

“The issue is related to three departments, namely Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, HAFED and Warehousing. The committee has sought time to submit its report as the issue is quite old. Statements of all employees and officials appointed here during that time are being recorded. I have already said in the Haryana assembly that the culprits would not be spared,” said the Deputy CM.

While addressing the gathering during the annual function, he said the initiative of setting up digital libraries on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal (September 25) was being implemented by the Union government.

Cong’s Deepender Hooda joins dharna

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda joined the dharna in Sampla. He supported protesters, stating their demands were justified and the government should fulfil them without further delay. He asserted that the Right to Recall should be applicable to MLAs and MPs as well, not just sarpanches.

#dushyant chautala #Kaithal