Sarpanches react sharply to Haryana CM's remarks

Hisar, April 4
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks on the sarpanches drew a sharp reaction from the Haryana Sarpanches Association, which is on warpath demanding withdrawal of e-tendering.
Association president Ranbir Gill of Samain village said the CM had tried to demean the institution of the sarpanch by making such a comment. He said the designation of the sarpanch was a responsible and honourable one.
“The election of sarpanch is a symbol of bhaichara and honour. I want to ask the CM whether the MPs and MLAs, who spend huge money and offer liquor to woo voters, were contesting the election with the aim to earn money. It indicates the intention of the MPs and MLAs is to just loot the resources,” he said.
The CM should not speak like this. “Will the CM say that all sarpanches who got elected and completed their tenures in the past were thieves and those who will get elected in future will be thieves? he quipped. Gill said the sarpanches would teach the government a lesson in the next elections.
