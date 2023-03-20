Sarpanches show black flags to MP

Hisar, March 19
A group of sarpanches and their supporters waved black flags and raised anti-government slogans when Sirsa BJP MP Sunita Duggal was on her way to attend a function at Madhosinghana village in Sirsa district today. The protesters were gathered on the outskirts of the village with black flags. As the cavalcade of the MP crossed the village, the protesters raised slogans. The Sirsa police had detained some leaders of the sarpanchbody as a precautionary measure.
