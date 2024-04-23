Karnal, Panipat sarpanches to campaign against BJP candidates

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 22

Taking a stand against the BJP government, sarpanch associations of Karnal and Panipat districts today announced that they would reach out to people against former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the BJP candidate from Karnal seat.

Focus on Karnal seat We will oppose BJP candidates across the state. Our focus will be on the Karnal Lok Sabha seat as Khattar is contesting from here. He had initiated e-tendering, right to recall and took steps to reduce the powers of sarpanches. We will approach the sarpanches of all villages, and later, reach out to people against the BJP candidates. — Ranbir Samain, Haryana Sarpanch Association

They also declared the schedule of block-wise meetings of sarpanches from April 26. This was decided at a meeting held in Jat Dharamshala, which was attended by block and district presidents. The meeting was chaired by the state president of the Haryana Sarpanch Association, Ranbir Samain. The sarpanches also said they would support INDIA bloc.

“We will hold meetings with sarpanches of all 15 blocks of Karnal and Panipat districts on April 26, 27, 28, May 2 and 3. On April 26, we will hold meetings of the sarpanches of Gharaunda, Kunjpura and Indri block, while on April 27, we will meet sarpanches of Nilokheri, Nissing and Chirao. On April 28, we will hold meetings with sarpanches of Karnal, Munak and Assandh blocks,” he said, adding that meetings of Madlauda, Israna and Samalkha would be held on April 2, and Panipat, Bapoli and Sanoli blocks on April 3.

They expressed their anger against the policies of the BJP.

Bhupinder Ladi, a sarpanch, said the campaign would be extended to the whole state against the BJP candidates in May.

Isham Singh, a representative of the sarpanch of Jamba village, appealed to the sarpanches of both districts to join hands to teach the BJP a lesson.

