Sarpanches to stage dharna on e-tendering

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 5

Toughening their stand, sarpanches of the state announced to stage dharna in front of houses of MLAs of the BJP, JJP and Independents, who were supporting the state government, across the state from Tuesday.

The Haryana Sarpanches Association held its state-level meeting at Gangwa village in the district today and took the decision to push for their demands for the withdrawal of the provision of the “right to recall” and e-tendering for development works in the villages. They stated that their protest would continue until the panchayats were given full powers. The meeting was presided over by the Badhda Block president Ramchander Sheoran and Hisar District president Narsingh Duhan. The sarpanches also formed a 25-member committee for better coordination and execution of the decisions for strengthening the ongoing stir. They also decided to take their issues before the common people by holding open dialogues with villagers. “We demand the implementation of 29 rules of the 11th Schedule of the 73rd amendment of the Constitution in letter and spirit. The provision of right to recall should also be applicable to MLAs, MPs and Chief Minister,” said Narsingh Duhan.

Sarpanches also urged the government to restore the list of the BPL families, as a number of beneficiaries had been struck off the list. Besides, they demanded an increase in the daily wage under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme to Rs 600 per day.