Sarpanches withdraw letters

Mahendragarh, August 4
A day after writing letters, which talked about imposing restrictions on people of a particular community on carrying out any business activities or other activities in their respective villages, the sarpanches of these villages have withdrawn the letters, stating that no such restrictions were in place in the village(s).
The handwritten letters dated August 3, and bearing stamps of the sarpanches, along with their names and mobile numbers, went viral on social media today. These villages include Gomla in Kanina block and Bihali of Ateli Nangal block in Mahendragarh district, besides Chimanawas village in Khol block of Rewari district. The letters were addressed to the SDMs of their respective districts.
When contacted, Narender Kumar, sarpanch of Chimanawas, said they wrote the letters yesterday, but had not submitted it to the district administration. “I am not aware how the letter went viral. I have decided to withdraw the letters,” he stated. The sarpanch of Bihali village reiterated the statement.
Mahendragarh Superitendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan, however, said he was not aware of the letters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby