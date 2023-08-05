Sarpanches withdraw letters

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, August 4

A day after writing letters, which talked about imposing restrictions on people of a particular community on carrying out any business activities or other activities in their respective villages, the sarpanches of these villages have withdrawn the letters, stating that no such restrictions were in place in the village(s).

The handwritten letters dated August 3, and bearing stamps of the sarpanches, along with their names and mobile numbers, went viral on social media today. These villages include Gomla in Kanina block and Bihali of Ateli Nangal block in Mahendragarh district, besides Chimanawas village in Khol block of Rewari district. The letters were addressed to the SDMs of their respective districts.

When contacted, Narender Kumar, sarpanch of Chimanawas, said they wrote the letters yesterday, but had not submitted it to the district administration. “I am not aware how the letter went viral. I have decided to withdraw the letters,” he stated. The sarpanch of Bihali village reiterated the statement.

Mahendragarh Superitendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan, however, said he was not aware of the letters.

