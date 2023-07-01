 Satellite imagery to be used to monitor mining activities : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
All vehicles transporting mining materials will be equipped with GPS: CS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

Haryana Chief Secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal today said that the Government had decided to utilise satellite imagery for the regular monitoring of mining activities in the state. Also, all vehicles transporting mining materials from any mining contract area will be equipped with the GPS.

In the first quarter of 2023-24, 120 FIRs were filed for illegal mining, resulting in the impounding of 343 vehicles

Presiding over the meeting of the state-level task force committee, Kaushal emphasised the need to increase the number of check-posts in sensitive areas where illegal mining posed a significant problem. Additionally, the installation of the CCTV cameras should be considered. The CCTV cameras should be installed at designated locations for parking the impounded vehicles involved in illegal mining, he added.

Kaushal stated that a special team of officials should be formed at the district level to conduct regular checks and ensure the prevention of any form of illegal mining. In addition to tackling illegal mining, officials must also issue challans for overloaded vehicles.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the need for strict monitoring and supervision of illegal mining in the districts. When apprehending illegal vehicles, it was crucial to ensure the immediate removal of any mined material being transported. Care should be taken in handling vehicles involved in illegal mining. He said the regular monthly meetings of the district-level task force should be organised and the minutes of these meetings should be uploaded onto the portal.

Additionally, it was important to consistently monitor the e-Ravana portal and the Excise and Taxation Department should also be involved in it.

The Chief Secretary said consistent and stringent measures were being implemented to combat illegal mining in the state. In the first quarter of 2023-24, 120 FIRs were filed for illegal mining, resulting in the impounding of 343 vehicles. A fine of over Rs 2.35 crore had been collected from these offenders.

Last year, 1,349 vehicles involved in illegal mining were seized and fines amounting to over Rs 14.89 crore were recovered. In Nuh district, 68 vehicles engaged in illegal mining were seized, and 23 FIRs were registered during the year 2022-23. Additionally, the installation of the CCTV cameras at stone crushers and screening plants had been made mandatory.

During the meeting, Kaushal obtained a comprehensive report from officials regarding mining activities in Dadri, Bhiwani, Khanak, Mahendragarh and Panchkula etc. He also issued instructions to monitor the case of Belgarh in Yamunanagar in accordance with the directives of the NGT.

