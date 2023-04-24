Malik khap extends support to ex-Governor

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 23

Representatives of the Satgama Malik khap today expressed their solidarity with the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satpal Malik, with a seven-member committee set to meet him in Delhi on Monday.

This was decided at the meeting of members of the Satgama Malik khap, held in the main chaupal of Ugrakheri village of the district on Sunday.

Members of the khap, including social, political and other forums from seven villages of Malik Khap, Garhi, Nangal Kheri, Risalu, Ugrakheri, Nimbri, Rajakheri, Kutana and Kurar villages, participated in the panchayat today.

Sarup Singh Malik of Nimbri village and Rajkumar Malik, president, Satgama Malik Khap, were also present at the social panchayat of the Malik khap. All members extended their support to the former Governor in the panchayat.

Bintu Malik of Ugrakheri village said the former Governor had supported the farmers and also raised the farmers’ issues, but a summon had been served on him for April 28, he said. All members have extended their support to the former Governor.

An eight-member committee, with a member from each village of Maliks, would go to meet him over the issue, he added. The members, after holding a meeting with the former Governor, would decide the next course of action for April 28, Malik said.