Saturation of parking spaces in faridabad

WITH hundreds of vehicles parked on roads in all localities, saturation of parking spaces has become a major problem in the city. This often leads to traffic jams, particularly in markets and public places. The severity of the issue can be witnessed on all roads surrounding the Mini Secretariat in Sector 12 as they are packed during the office hours. It is essential that the authorities concerned offer multi-storeyed parking facilities here.

Dheeraj Yadav, faridabad

Reckless dumping of waste in ambala city

A garbage dumping centre near Sector 9 here is not properly managed. The garbage is not removed in a timely manner, resulting in stray animals rummaging through it. Innocent animals often eat plastic, glass and other hazardous materials, causing them internal injuries, which sometimes lead to their unfortunate death. The MC authorities must take notice of the issue and ensure that the facility is managed properly.

GIAN P KANSAL, ambala city

Buildings should be declared ‘unsafe’

Many buildings are in a dilapidated state in Narwana, especially those which are rented or being used for commercial activities. The local authorities have failed to take notice of the problem and have not declared them ‘unsafe’ for use. They must conduct a drive to identify and demolish these buildings.

Devinder s surjewala, narwana

