Save public spaces from encroachment

A consistent rise in encroachment on public spaces in sectors falling under the jurisdiction of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and market areas of Narwana is worrisome. Gensets and other heavy equipment are often kept on footpaths near shops, banks and other commercial establishments, leading to the illegal occupation of public land. The HSVP should take strict action against the owners of such establishments, for they not only encroach on passages, but also cause air and noise pollution in the city. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Accumulated waste an eyesore in Panchkula

The accumulated garbage in Sector 25 of Panchkula poses a threat to the environment and the community's wellbeing. The matter has been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned many a time, but there has been no respite so far. The local authorities need to look into the matter and ensure that the waste is removed on priority. Keshav Kundu, Panchkula

Jind plagued by poor civic amenities

The condition of streets and lanes in Scheme No. 19 of Jind is extremely poor as they have not been maintained for decades. Though this locality is claimed to be one of the posh areas of the city, the upkeep of its roads has been neglected for long. As the problems pertaining to the inadequate supply of drinking water, damaged roads and insanitary conditions continue to be a cause for concern for the area residents, the authorities concerned must redress their grievances at the earliest. Deepak Kumar Singla, Jind

