Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal is Agroha College Society president

Hisar, April 12
Savitri Jindal, former Haryana Minister, who is the richest woman of the country, has been elected unopposed as the president of the Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education and Scientific Research Society located at Agroha in Hisar district for the third consecutive term. She is the chairperson emerita of the OP Jindal Group.
The election took place during the general body meeting at the Constitution Club of Delhi.
Expressing her gratitude to the members of the Agarwal Samaj, Jindal who recently joined the BJP after leaving the Congress expressed her commitment to fulfil her responsibilities with dedication. She said that in association with the state government headed by the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta, the society is set to transform Agroha Medical College into a center of excellence for medical services.
