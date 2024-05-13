Savitri seeks support for son Naveen Jindal

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 12

Former minister Savitri Jindal is sweating it out to garner support for her son and BJP candidate Naveen Jindal, who is testing his fate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. She addressed several public meetings in Thanesar Assembly constituency on Sunday and called upon the public to come out in large numbers to make the BJP win the election.

Accompanied by Thanesar MLA Subahsh Sudha, Savitri Jindal said, “We have to vote for the BJP to achieve the dream and target of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Kurukshetra. Naveen has served you in the past and has returned with more energy and new projects to serve you. We have a family relation with Kurukshetra and its people have always supported OP Jindal ji.”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ashok Arora said the BJP cane-charged farmers, sarpanches, employees and various other sections of the society during its regime. “There is anger among the people and it is evident with the fact that people are leaving the BJP to join Congress,” he said. “The BJP has been trying to end democracy and constitution but the people of this country will not tolerate the BJP's attack,” he added.

