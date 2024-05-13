Savitri seeks support for son Naveen Jindal

Kurukshetra, May 12
Former minister Savitri Jindal is sweating it out to garner support for her son and BJP candidate Naveen Jindal, who is testing his fate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. She addressed several public meetings in Thanesar Assembly constituency on Sunday and called upon the public to come out in large numbers to make the BJP win the election.
Accompanied by Thanesar MLA Subahsh Sudha, Savitri Jindal said, “We have to vote for the BJP to achieve the dream and target of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Kurukshetra. Naveen has served you in the past and has returned with more energy and new projects to serve you. We have a family relation with Kurukshetra and its people have always supported OP Jindal ji.”
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ashok Arora said the BJP cane-charged farmers, sarpanches, employees and various other sections of the society during its regime. “There is anger among the people and it is evident with the fact that people are leaving the BJP to join Congress,” he said. “The BJP has been trying to end democracy and constitution but the people of this country will not tolerate the BJP's attack,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery