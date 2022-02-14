SC defers hearing on Haryana domicile quota law

Tribune News Service



New Delhi, February 14

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred its hearing on Haryana Government’s petition against a Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order staying a law providing for 75 per cent quota to local people in private sector jobs.

A Bench led by Justice LN Rao agreed to take it up on Tuesday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta insisted that he needed to argue the case on interim relief.

Earlier, the top court had on Friday asked the Solicitor General if it should hear all such matters pending in various high courts together.

Pointing out that similar laws have been passed in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand and they have been challenged in the high courts, the Bench had asked Mehta to verify it and gather the details.

“If the matters are pending before other high courts, we can hear the larger issue after calling for the papers from high courts, you can inform us,” the Bench had said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on February 3 stayed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, and admitted a petition challenging its validity. The high court’s order had come on a petition filed by various industries associations from Faridabad, Gurugram and other places.

Notified in November last year, the law provides for 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 30,000 from January 15, 2022.

The petitioners before the HC contended that the Act under challenge was against the provisions of the Constitution and went against the basic principle of meritocracy that acted as the foundation for businesses to grow and remain competitive.

The Haryana government wanted to create reservation in the private sector by introducing the policy of ‘Sons of Soil’, which was an infringement of constitutional rights of the employers, they submitted.

The petitioners contended that private-sector jobs were purely based on the skills and analytical blend of mind of the employees who were citizens of India having constitutional rights on the basis of their education to work in any part of India.

