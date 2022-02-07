Haryana quota law: SC to take up state’s petition against HC stay order on Friday

Punjab and Haryana High Court had last Thursday stayed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, and admitted a petition challenging its validity

Haryana quota law: SC to take up state’s petition against HC stay order on Friday

For representation only. Photo credit: iStock

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred to Friday the hearing on Haryana Government’s petition against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order staying the state’s law providing for 75 per cent quota to local people in private sector jobs.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had last Thursday stayed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, and admitted a petition challenging its validity. The high court’s order had come on a petition filed by various industries associations from Faridabad, Gurugram and other places.

Notified in November last year, the law provides for 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 30,000 from January 15, 2022.

On Monday, the matter could not be taken up by a Bench led by Justice LN Rao as it was listed at item number 45.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the Bench to take it up on Tuesday but the Bench said nothing would happen in a few days and posted it for hearing on Friday.

CJI NV Ramana had last week agreed to list it on February 7 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the matter needed to be heard urgently.

“I appeared (before the high court)…therefore, I can make a statement that after giving me an opportunity of hearing for 90 seconds, the court proceeded to stay the Act. We have prepared the SLP and filed it today… I need to say much more, kindly list it on Monday subject to my placing the order on record,” Mehta had told the CJI.

The petitioners contended that the Act under challenge was against the provisions of the Constitution and went against the basic principle of meritocracy that acted as the foundation for businesses to grow and remain competitive.

The Haryana government wanted to create reservation in the private sector by introducing the policy of ‘Sons of Soil’, which was an infringement of constitutional rights of the employers, they submitted.

The petitioners contended that private sector jobs were purely based on the skills and analytical blend of mind of the employees who were citizens of India having constitutional rights on the basis of their education to work in any part of India.

 

#supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

6
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC’s move on caste lines a mistake

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala: Contenders making presence felt online

Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college