SC upholds quashing of FIR against Ram Rahim

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

The Supreme Court today dismissed the Punjab Government’s petition challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order quashing a criminal complaint against self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim over his alleged speech against saints Kabir and Ravidas.

“No merit in the special leave petition. Dismissed,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, upholding the high court’s October 2023 order quashing the FIR against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Ram Rahim, who is serving his prison sentence in rape and murder cases, was booked in March 2023 over his remarks in 2016 when he had mentioned an incident involving Sant Kabir Das and Guru Ravidas.

