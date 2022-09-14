Schedule for online transfer of govt college teachers cancelled in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 13

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has decided to cancel the current schedule for the online transfer of college lecturers following the intervention of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. However, no official notification in this respect has so far been issued, leading to confusion among the stakeholders.

Sources claim the new schedule for the transfers would be issued after taking a final call over the objections raised by the college lecturers over some points of the online transfer policy. The transfer list of assistant/associate professors at government colleges was scheduled to be released on October 12.

The development has brought disappointment to hundreds of those regular lecturers who were waiting for the station of their choice on being transferred, while extension (guest) lecturers working in the government colleges have heaved a sigh of relief as they feared getting displaced after the transfer drive.

“A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh called on the CM recently and demanded amendments of some clauses in the transfer policy. It demanded one college-one unit, HRMS data correction, removal of the rural service condition if transferred after five years, no deputation beyond 20 km and no forceful shifting of disabled and pregnant teachers etc,” said the sources.

The sources maintained that after hearing the demands, the CM directed the DHE officers to conduct a survey regarding the preparation of a new transfer policy of teachers, under which the teachers should be given the option of their preferred locations. Accordingly, the policy would be prepared subject-wise and according to the demand.

Confirming the cancellation of the current schedule for the online transfer policy, Rajeev Rattan, Director (Higher Education), told The Tribune that the CM had asked them to reconsider and resubmit the policy. “We will soon submit a report regarding the objections raised by the association of college lecturers. Thereafter, a new schedule for the transfers will be issued,” said Rattan.

Meanwhile, Rampal Badhwar, president, All Haryana Extension Lecturers Association, said the cancellation of the schedule for the online transfer of the regular faculty had given relief to them for the time being. “Now, we demand the state government to include extension lecturers in the transfer policy and their posts should be considered as filled,” he added.