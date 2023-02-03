Scheduled Caste employees in Haryana to get reservation in promotion

IANS

Chandigarh, February 3

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that Scheduled Caste (SC) employees in the state would get reservations in promotion.

Participating in the state-level function organised in Narwana town in Jind district on the occasion of the 646th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Khattar made several announcements.

For the first time, three state-level functions were organised to mark Guru Ravidas celebrations in Jind, Yamunanagar and Gurugram.

While making one of the major announcements for the SC employees working with the state government, the Chief Minister said all such employees would get a reservation in promotion. For this, quotas will be fixed within three months after identifying all cadres.

The Chief Minister said the medical college to be built in Rasulpur village in Fatehabad district would be named after Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidasji.

Besides, a chair will be established at Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa in the name of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidasji for conducting research on his ideas and teachings.

He said the land has been identified for building a memorial near Pipli in Kurukshetra district in the name of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidasji, on which a big memorial will be built in his name. A hostel and school will also be built.

Announcing assistance to the families belonging to the SC who wish to set up industries, Khattar said 20 per cent discount will be given on the purchase of land for setting up small and micro industries.

Till now, a 10 per cent discount is given. Apart from this, the SCs will also get additional interest subvention of 20 per cent on the loan taken for doing business, the Chief Minister said.

He said people should also cooperate in opening a unit of Dr Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce in Haryana as well.

A Venture Capital Fund would be created to provide financial assistance on behalf of the government to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to the youth belonging to the SCs.

He said about 32 per cent of children belonging to Scheduled Caste community are getting an education. “This percentage clearly shows that society is certainly moving towards progress. Free coaching will be provided for these children to pursue higher education and prepare for competitive exams,” the Chief Minister said.

He also announced Rs 21 lakh for the renovation of Sant Ravidas dharamshala in Narwana.

He said all demands regarding repair of chaupals and dharamshalas would be completed soon. For this, a provision of Rs 1 crore has been made, he added.