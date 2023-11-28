Scheme okayed to give financial aid to seriously ill cancer patients

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

The state Cabinet which met under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today approved a scheme for giving financial assistance to stage III and IV cancer patients. With this decision, around 22,808 patients will benefit.

Winter session to begin on Dec 15 The winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will begin on December 15. With this, the Council of Ministers also authorised the Chief Minister as regards legislative business of the House. Letter to centre over Inclusion of ‘Naik’ community into SC category The Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission will send a written communication to the Centre for the inclusion of the ‘Naik’ community of the state into the list of SC category. Aheria, Aheri, Heri, Hari, Turi or Thori and Rai Sikh castes will be deleted from the Haryana Backward Class Block-A list. These castes are now mentioned in the Haryana SC list.

A cancer patient will get a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 under the scheme. This will be in addition to the benefit being availed under any other social security pension scheme by the applicant.

The financial assistance to eligible patients will be given on a par with old age ‘Samman’ allowance. Initially, the patients will receive monthly assistance of Rs. 2,750, while from January 2024, the amount will be increased to Rs 3,000.

Notably, during the inauguration of the Atal Cancer Care Centre (ACCC), Ambala Cantt, the Chief Minister had announced pension for stage III and IV cancer patients.

A person eligible for the financial assistance under the scheme should be a citizen of India and a resident of the state and should be residing in Haryana for the past 15 years on the date of submission of the application. He should have Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). Stage III and IV patients of all age groups will be eligible under the scheme and those whose family income is less than Rs 3 lakh per annum, except the amount of other Social Security Pension Schemes, will be eligible. The scheme will come into operation from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

