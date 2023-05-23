‘Schemes, not scams’ promises ex-CM Hooda at Rohtak event

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 22

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that public money was being looted by the government by running scams instead of schemes in the state.

“The Congress government will make good use of this public revenue and give it back to the people in the form of schemes,” he said while addressing public meetings at Garhi Sampla, Kultana, Gijji, Dattaur, Chuliana and Ismaila villages in Rohtak district on Monday.

“The BJP, which is talking about making Panna Pramukh, is actually limited to pages and papers only, whereas the Congress has reached every house and every person,” he maintained.

Hooda said when the Congress government was formed in 2005, the total budget of the state was only Rs 2,200 crore, but even then, the party had waived electricity bills worth Rs 1,600 crore.

“After that, farmers’ loans amounting to Rs 2,136 crore were waived. But the Congress did this without putting any burden on the public. We also made Haryana the number one state in terms of per capita income, investment, welfare schemes and development,” he asserted.

The former CM today completed the tour of all 54 villages of his Assembly constituency Garhi Sampla Kiloi under the “Hath Se Hath Jodo” campaign.

Talking about the problems faced by village residents, he said the government’s claims of providing 24-hour electricity to the villages were hollow.