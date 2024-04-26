Scholarship ceremony at RKSD College

Kaithal: RKSD College, Kaithal, held a scholarship distribution ceremony, underscoring its commitment to fostering academic excellence and supporting deserving students in their pursuit of higher education. The event was chaired by Sachin Bansal, an entrepreneur and alumnus of the college. He donated Rs 3,50,000 for the scholarships to the selected students. Principal Sanjay Goyal emphasised the transformative impact of scholarships in empowering students. President Ashwini Kumar Shorewala and other office-bearers congratulated the students. Convener Prof Seema Gupta thanked donours Sachin Bansal, Rajesh Goyal, Sandeep Sharma, Rana Pratap Gannauri, VK Singhal, Basant Kumar Gupta, Sanjay Goyal, SS Mehla, Rajbir Parashar, Seema Gupta, Anil Narula, Geeta Goyal, Shilpy Aggarwal and Rachna Sardana.

Seminar on Indian knowledge system

Mahendragarh: A national seminar on the ‘Indian knowledge system’ was organised by the Department of Yoga of Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh. Prof Dinesh Chandra Shastri, Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, was present as the keynote speaker. CUH Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Sushma Yadav and first lady Prof Sunita Srivastava also present on the occasion. Prof Shastri familiarised the participants with various aspects of the ‘Indian knowledge system’. He told the participants that during ancient times, knowledge, science, yoga and ancient Indian texts had played a key role in making India a major centre of knowledge in the world He further shed light on how the British rule had destroyed India's ancient knowledge system. Prof Yadav said the event was organised under the direction and guidance of the CUH VC Prof Tankeshwar Kumar. She said India was a developed economy. Referring to the new National Education Policy, Prof Yadav said India was once again moving towards regaining its old glory through the policy.

MoU signed to help students

Hisar: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Government College for Women, Hisar, and Synergy IAS Academy to help students in preparing for various competitive examinations. College principal Dr Ramesh Arya and Head of Economics Department, Manju Lata, signed the MoU on behalf of the college while Monu Chahal and Mukesh Goyal represented the Synergy IAS Academy as the signatories. The principal said high quality education was highly needed to make students self-reliant and competent.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal