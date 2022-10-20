Scholarship programme announced

Sonepat: Ashoka University (AU) on Wednesday announced the Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship for Young India Fellows. The 2024 batch would be the first to benefit from this scholarship. Around 10 candidates would be awarded with the scholarship, covering 100 per cent of tuition fee and housing expense. Professor Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Chancellor and Professor of History, AU, said, “The Young India Fellowship (YIF) was the first programme to be offered by AU, predating the formal establishment of the university. It was with this fellowship that AU began its pursuit of excellence in the world of education and learning. To continue striving, the YIF is instituting the Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship to recognise outstanding individuals and inspire them to do better than the best.”