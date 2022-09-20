Haryana school board changes question papers' pattern

Chandigarh, September 19
The Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani, has changed the question paper pattern for Classes IX to XII annual examination for the academic session 2022-23.
The new pattern of the question paper is available on the official website of the board www.bseh.org.in.
A spokesperson for the board said due to the Covid pandemic in the academic session 2021-22, the schools were not able to operate properly due to which the education of the students was disrupted, and 50 per cent objective type and 50 per cent descriptive type questions were asked in the examination in the academic session 2021-22.
He said now the situation had become normal and studies/teaching were being conducted regularly in schools. Therefore, in the coming March-2023 examination, there will be 20 per cent objective type questions (one mark each) and 80 per cent descriptive type questions, including essay, short answer and very short answer type questions for classes IX to XII in all subjects.
