School bus catches fire, students safe

Hisar, March 17
Twentyfive students had a narrow escape when the school bus they were travelling in caught fire near Kohli village in Hisar district today. The driver made a swift decision to stop the vehicle and evacuate all children from the bus.
The bus carrying students of Class X was on the way to drop them home from the school when the mishap occurred in the afternoon. As soon as the bus reached near Kohli village, a spark in the gearbox reportedly resulted in the fire.
Soon, the entire bus was in flames. However, all occupants of the vehicle were evacuated out of the bus safely. The fire tender was pressed in to service to douse the flames.
