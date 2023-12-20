Haryana school education board declares HTET results

Hisar, December 19
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, declared the result of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) conducted on December 2 and 3 in the state, which has an overall success rate of 13.52 per cent.
Declaring the results, the board chairperson, VP Yadav, said pass percentage in the Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) and Level 3 (PGT) was 21.74 per cent, 12.93 per cent and 8.89 per cent, respectively. He said a total of 2,29,223 candidates had appeared in the examination. One transgender person had cleared the examination.
He said a total of 47,700 candidates appeared in the Level 1 (PRT) examination out of which 10,368 candidates were successful. In the Level 2 (TGT), 1,11,212 candidates appeared of which 14,377 candidates have passed.
