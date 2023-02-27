School in line with gurukul system opened in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, February 26
After inaugurating a school, Gurukul Yamunanagar, on Saturday, Dr Satya Pal Singh, Chancellor, Gurukula Kangri University, said even though educational institutions were preparing good students, doctors and engineers, the gurukul system of education is needed for readying good human beings.
Educationist Dr MK Sehgal, who established Gurukul Yamunanagar, a fully residential school in Bilaspur village, said the school was a confluence of Vedic education and the best of modern education. BJP district president Rajesh Sapra presided over the programme. Dr Ranbir Shastri, Dr Rajni Sehgal, Swaranjali Sehgal, Bilaspur SDM Jaspal Singh Gill, president of zila parishad Ramesh Chand, Samira Saluja and others were present on the occasion.
