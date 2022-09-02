School kid was abducted by father, says police

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 2

The police have stated that a school-going child was allegedly kidnapped by his father Manoj of Jhang Colony in Rohtak on August 25.

Manoj’s brother Mukesh, sister Rekha and friend Deepak have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of Lavyansh, alias Aarav.

However, the kidnapped child and his father are yet to be traced.

Aarav’s father Manoj and mother Neeharika have been living separately and engaged in a legal battle for the child’s custody. The child used to live with his maternal grandparents.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Neeharika’s father Surender Dangi of Sector 3 had stated that his father-in-law Kapoor Singh had gone to collect his grandson Aarav from school on August 25.

“Manoj and his sister Rekha assaulted my father-in-law and took away Aarav forcibly,” alleged Dangi.

The police registered a case under Sections 323, 341, 365, 506 and 34 of the IPC at Urban Estate police station.