School kids convert farm residue into tiles

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 27

Two students, Taranpreet Singh and Udit Sraw, of Indian Public School, Jagadhri, have found a way to tackle stubble-burning by making false ceiling tiles/bricks from paddy and wheat crop residues.

The research model of these students bagged the silver medal in India International Innovator and Inventor Expo (INEX India), Goa, which was organised from November 16 to November 18.

“In this exhibition, prestigious research and innovation institutes from more than 45 countries, including Poland, Germany, Russia and Iran, presented their models. The model of our school for converting stubble into false ceiling tiles bagged the silver medal,” said Meenakshi Bhardwaj, Principal of the school.

Students, Taranpreet Singh and Udit Sraw said, “A mixture is made by adding simple cement, white cement, ash of thermal power plant and some other items in a definite ratio in the stubble. Then, the said mixture is put into a die/frame to prepare false ceiling tiles.”

The students said their tile cost only Rs 50-60 per piece, but the price of the false ceiling tiles available in the market was between Rs 200 to Rs 500 per piece.

OP Taneja, manager of the School Management Committee and Director Prof Chandra Kanta Taneja said that very soon, their school would apply for the “patent” of this invention.

They said this model would also be sent to ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme of Prime Minister, so that the message of saving environment could be spread across India and across the world.

“This research work has created a bright hope for the farmers, who have to burn stubble to start the process of sowing for next crop,” said Dr OP Taneja.