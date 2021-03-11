Hisar village school renamed after martyr jawan Nishant Malik

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 16

The Government Senior Secondary School in Dhanderi village has been renamed after martyr, army jawan Nishant Malik. A native of the village, Malik died in a terrorist attack in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on August 11.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala reached the house of the martyr to console the bereaved family. He directed the district administration officials on the spot to name the school after the martyr within 12 hours. The authorities swung into action and renamed the school as “Shaheed Nishant Malik Government Senior Secondary School” within six hours.

Chautala said that the death of the martyr Nishant Malik is an irreparable loss for the country and his sacrifice would never be forgotten.

