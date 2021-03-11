School timings changed in Haryana; tabs for 5 lakh pupils

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Amid hot weather conditions prevailing in the state for the past several days, the Haryana Government today decided to change the timings of all schools, government and private, with effect from May 4.

The new timings for classes I to XII will be from 7 am to 12 noon as per an order issued by the Directorate of School Education.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government is going to provide tablets and 2GB free data to five lakh students studying in government schools under a scheme named e-learning (Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules).

The tablet distribution function will be held on May 5 at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

At the function, the tablets will be given to the students of government schools of Rohtak city. The tablet distribution function will also start on this day in 119 blocks of the state.

Under the scheme, five lakh tablets, 2GB free data and personalised adaptive learning (PAL) platform is being provided to all students studying in Class X to XII in government schools.