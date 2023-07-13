 School waterlogged, classes held at dharamshala in Jhajjar : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • School waterlogged, classes held at dharamshala in Jhajjar

School waterlogged, classes held at dharamshala in Jhajjar

School waterlogged, classes held at dharamshala in Jhajjar

Students of Government Model Senior Secondary School study at a dharmshala in Beri town.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, July 12

As the recent rains have left the campus of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Beri town here waterlogged, it has forced the teachers to hold classes at a nearby dharamshala.

Left with very few choices, the school’s administration was forced to accomodate the students of classes IX to XII in a hall there so that their studies are not affected. However, they faced inconvenience as teachers’ voices were echoing. This prevented them from understanding anything that was being taught.

No desks or blackboards

It is not easy to study in a dharamshala with no blackboards and desks. With teachers’ voices echoing, it is difficult to understand them. I urge the authorities concerned to ensure removal of water from the school campus at the earliest so that we can go back to studying in our classrooms. A student

The heavy downpour lashed the district three days ago inundating the main entrance, offices and some classrooms on the premises. “Currently, there are more than 220 students from Beri town and some nearby villages enrolled in classes IX-XII here and the issue of waterlogging has been brought to the notice of the district education authorities,” said a teacher.

Principal Kuldeep Singh told The Tribune they had to shift the classes to the dharamshala so that students could continue with their studies. “This isn’t the first time when we have faced the issue of waterlogging. Last year, too, the classes were conducted in the same dharamshala for several days. The district authorities have installed pumps to drain out the accumulated rainwater,” he added.

Ashok Kadian, Block Education Officer, Beri, said, “A multi-story building of the school was being constructed on the same campus with a separate entrance. “Rooms on the first and second floor will be used for conducting classes for students of IX to XII from Thursday,” he added.

#Jhajjar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

3
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

4
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

5
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

6
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

7
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

8
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

9
Chandigarh

Kharar housing societies at receiving end

10
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe