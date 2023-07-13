School waterlogged, classes held at dharamshala in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, July 12

As the recent rains have left the campus of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Beri town here waterlogged, it has forced the teachers to hold classes at a nearby dharamshala.

Left with very few choices, the school’s administration was forced to accomodate the students of classes IX to XII in a hall there so that their studies are not affected. However, they faced inconvenience as teachers’ voices were echoing. This prevented them from understanding anything that was being taught.

No desks or blackboards It is not easy to study in a dharamshala with no blackboards and desks. With teachers’ voices echoing, it is difficult to understand them. I urge the authorities concerned to ensure removal of water from the school campus at the earliest so that we can go back to studying in our classrooms. A student

The heavy downpour lashed the district three days ago inundating the main entrance, offices and some classrooms on the premises. “Currently, there are more than 220 students from Beri town and some nearby villages enrolled in classes IX-XII here and the issue of waterlogging has been brought to the notice of the district education authorities,” said a teacher.

Principal Kuldeep Singh told The Tribune they had to shift the classes to the dharamshala so that students could continue with their studies. “This isn’t the first time when we have faced the issue of waterlogging. Last year, too, the classes were conducted in the same dharamshala for several days. The district authorities have installed pumps to drain out the accumulated rainwater,” he added.

Ashok Kadian, Block Education Officer, Beri, said, “A multi-story building of the school was being constructed on the same campus with a separate entrance. “Rooms on the first and second floor will be used for conducting classes for students of IX to XII from Thursday,” he added.

