Faridabad: Schoolbus rams into pole, e-rickshaw; driver arrested

Faridabad, March 13
The police have arrested the driver of a schoolbus here in connection with a road accident in which five persons were injured.
According to information, the mishap took place around 4 pm on Tuesday in Sector 55 when the schoolbus rammed into an electric pole and subsequently hit an e-rickshaw, leaving five persons, including a minor boy, injured. The bus was returning to the school after dropping students when it met with the accident.
The schoolbus driver was caught by passers-by, who claimed that the driver lost control over the vehicle, causing the mishap. However, some residents claimed that he was under the influence of liquor.
Police personnel reached the spot and arrested the driver for rash driving. A majority of the victims were allowed to go home after receiving medical aid. A case was registered against the bus driver.
